Court Convicts Man in Attempted Murder Case of Police Officers

A man named Mohammed Saleem received a seven-year prison sentence and a Rs 25,000 fine for attempting to murder police officers in 2021. The incident occurred when police intercepted Saleem's vehicle based on credible information. The court found him guilty following an investigation led by local authorities.

A local court has sentenced Mohammed Saleem to seven years in prison and imposed a Rs 25,000 fine for his involvement in a 2021 attempt-to-murder case against police officers.

Saleem's actions came to light when authorities, acting on credible information, intercepted his vehicle near the Forest Office at HBR Layout. He attempted to evade capture and attacked police officers with a knife.

The investigation, led by Inspector Kiran Kumar B Nayak under DCP Sharanappa S D's direction, resulted in a rigorous charge sheet. Ultimately, the court found Saleem guilty, achieving a significant legal outcome for the incident.

