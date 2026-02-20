Left Menu

Unfulfilled Promises: Delhi's Year Under BJP Critique

Manish Sisodia criticized the BJP government in Delhi for not fulfilling promises in its first year. Key issues highlighted include unimplemented women's financial assistance, high pollution levels, increased school fees, halted educational projects, job cuts, and degraded public services, prompting public dissatisfaction.

Updated: 20-02-2026 16:36 IST
Unfulfilled Promises: Delhi's Year Under BJP Critique
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique marking the BJP government's first anniversary in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia accused the administration of failing to deliver on key electoral promises. Highlighting grievances at a press conference, Sisodia painted a picture of public discontent growing over the past year.

Prominent among the unfulfilled promises is the BJP's pledge to provide monthly financial support to women, a commitment that remains unimplemented. A crucial concern for residents is the severe air pollution, with complaints surfacing about the manipulation of AQI data to hide the extent of the problem.

Sisodia also pointed to increasing educational costs as some private schools hiked fees exorbitantly, leaving parents frustrated. He alleged vital educational initiatives halted and employment opportunities dwindled, citing job dismissals and unkept promises for bus marshal regularization. Public services suffered further setbacks with discontinued free medical services and delays in pension disbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

