Brazilian National Acquitted in Drug Seizure Case Due to Procedural Failures

A Brazilian national, Jailson Manoel Da Silva, has been acquitted by a Delhi court in a case involving the alleged seizure of 3.69 kg of cocaine. The court found that the prosecution failed to meet the necessary procedural requirements stipulated under the NDPS Act, compromising the integrity of the case.

District Judge Atul Ahlawat highlighted significant lapses in the investigation process. The prosecution could not convincingly link the seized contraband to Da Silva, raising serious doubts about the evidence presented. The court pointed out that no independent seizure witnesses or translators were examined, further weakening the prosecution's position.

Moreover, the absence of proper certification and witness testimony concerning the forensic examination undermined the prosecution's case. The court noted the prosecution's failure to establish foundational facts necessary to presume culpable possession, ultimately leading to Da Silva's acquittal due to reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)