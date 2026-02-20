SAPS Welcomes 13 New Special Task Force Operators to Elite Tactical Unit

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will today officially welcome 13 newly qualified Special Task Force (STF) Operators into one of the country’s most elite tactical policing units.

The operators will be formally introduced during a parade at the SAPS Academy Tshwane, officiated by National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Strengthening South Africa’s Elite High-Risk Response Unit

The Special Task Force is responsible for dealing with operations that fall beyond the scope of general policing, requiring advanced tactical expertise, specialised training and exceptional discipline.

STF Operators are deployed in some of the most dangerous and complex situations, including:

High-risk hostage rescues

Kidnappings

Cash-in-transit robberies

Illicit mining operations

Armed standoffs and tactical interventions

According to SAPS, the new operators will significantly enhance the unit’s operational strength.

Prestigious STF Wings Awarded After Rigorous Training

“The 13 STF Operators have undergone and successfully completed the basic Special Task Force Training Programme, qualifying for the prestigious STF Wings,” SAPS said in a statement.

The STF Wings represent one of the highest achievements in specialised policing, awarded only after candidates complete an intensive programme known for its demanding physical, psychological and tactical standards.

Additional Cohort Recognised for Operational Experience

In addition to the newly qualified operators, SAPS confirmed that another cohort of 16 members will also participate in the parade.

These members will receive their official Operator Badges after completing all compulsory outstanding courses and gaining one full year of operational experience.

“The other cohort of 16 members will also stand on the parade to receive their Operator Badges after completing all compulsory outstanding courses and one year of operational experience,” SAPS said.

Building Capacity Against Serious Crime

The addition of these highly trained STF Operators comes as SAPS continues to strengthen its response capabilities against organised crime, violent robberies and other high-risk threats facing communities.

The Special Task Force remains a key pillar in South Africa’s security architecture, providing rapid, specialised intervention where conventional policing resources are insufficient.