Indian Army Hosts National Wargaming Seminar to Boost Simulation-Based Decision Superiority

The Indian Army today conducted a high-level Wargaming Seminar themed “Enhancing Military Decision-Making through Wargaming and Simulation – Bridging Knowledge and Industry Gaps” at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, underscoring the growing strategic importance of wargaming as a critical enabler of operational preparedness, leadership development and doctrinal innovation.

Organised by the Wargaming Development Centre (WARDEC), the seminar served as a national platform for strategic dialogue, bringing together senior military leaders, academicians, strategic thinkers and technology industry experts from across India’s expanding wargaming ecosystem.

Wargaming as a Strategic Instrument, Not a Procedural Exercise

The seminar was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command, who delivered the keynote address.

He emphasised that wargaming is far more than an operational drill — it is a strategic instrument to sharpen judgement, validate assumptions and cultivate adaptive thinking in complex and uncertain environments.

He highlighted the imperative of embedding simulation-driven analysis into institutional planning processes to enhance:

Operational preparedness

Decision superiority

Rapid responsiveness in dynamic battlespaces

The address also reflected the Army’s growing focus on Atmanirbharta in defence, reaffirming its commitment to developing advanced capabilities indigenously.

Multi-Domain Simulations for Future Battlespaces

Discussions during the seminar explored the increasing relevance of wargaming in contemporary and future multi-domain warfare, characterised by speed, ambiguity and technological disruption.

From the military perspective, participants stressed the need to:

Institutionalise wargaming as a core professional competency

Leverage multi-domain simulations for operational planning

Prepare commanders for complex operational environments

Academia’s Role in Strengthening Wargaming Methodologies

From the academic perspective, the seminar highlighted the critical contribution of universities and research institutions in building human capital and advancing wargaming science.

Key areas identified included:

Artificial Intelligence and data analytics

Behavioural sciences and decision psychology

Systems engineering and modelling

Practitioner–academic collaboration for doctrinal innovation

Industry Partnerships and Emerging Technologies

From the industry perspective, the seminar emphasised the importance of military–civil partnerships and co-development frameworks to bridge knowledge and technology gaps.

Participants discussed integration of emerging technologies such as:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Big Data analytics

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

An accompanying exhibition showcased advanced simulation platforms and innovative solutions, reinforcing the collaborative vision of India’s wargaming ecosystem.

WARDEC Releases Three Indigenous Decision-Support Applications

A major highlight of the seminar was the release of three indigenously developed WARDEC software applications:

Auto Evaluation Map Marking Tool

Combat Decision Resolution – Version 9

Automated Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield

These tools represent a significant milestone in the Indian Army’s journey toward technological self-reliance, providing structured decision-support frameworks for commanders at all levels.

Closing Address: Building a Self-Reliant Wargaming Ecosystem

The closing session was addressed by Lieutenant General Zubin A. Minwalla, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training).

He underscored the importance of developing a self-reliant, future-ready wargaming ecosystem to support:

Doctrinal innovation

Analytical evaluation

Leadership development

Anticipatory planning for multi-domain challenges

He noted that such an ecosystem is crucial for ensuring India remains at the forefront of military thought and technological innovation.

Strengthening National Security Through Intellectual Preparedness

The seminar reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to complement material modernisation with intellectual preparedness.

By convening the Armed Forces, academia and industry on a unified platform, the event strengthened the foundations of a resilient, collaborative and future-ready wargaming ecosystem — advancing India’s operational capability and safeguarding national security.

The seminar highlighted simulation-enabled training, analytical evaluation and decision-support tools as essential pillars for preparing commanders to operate effectively in increasingly complex operational environments.