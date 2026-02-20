NDBA Encourages Video Conferencing Amidst Upcoming Elections

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has issued a directive urging advocates and parties-in-person to leverage video conferencing for their court appearances on February 21 and 23. This recommendation coincides with the Bar Council of Delhi elections slated to occur on February 21, 22, and 23 at the Delhi High Court.

In a circular signed by Tarun Rana, the secretary of the NDBA, members were informed that the guidance comes in response to a communication from the office of the principal district and sessions judge of the New Delhi district. The intention is to minimize disruptions during the election period.

The circular specifies that advocates and parties involved in proceedings at the New Delhi District, Patiala House Courts, are encouraged to use video conferencing. Details for accessing these virtual sessions are available on the district court's website under 'Important Links'.

(With inputs from agencies.)