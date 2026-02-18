Clash Over Schemes: DMK and AIADMK Face Off in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a fiery exchange between members of the DMK and AIADMK on Wednesday, centering around the distribution of free laptops to students and a 7.5% reservation for government school students seeking admission to professional courses.

During debates on the interim budget, AIADMK's senior MLA K P Munusamy pointed out that the laptop scheme was introduced by the late AIADMK Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, with over six lakh laptops distributed so far. He emphasized that this initiative could not be claimed as a DMK venture, despite the current government's recent launch of the scheme.

The discussion also touched upon the establishment of medical colleges and milk producer subsidies, with both parties exchanging allegations over their contributions and planning, showcasing the continuous clash between the two political fronts over development claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)