Leema Rose Makes Political Waves: From IJK to AIADMK

In a significant political shift, Leema Rose, wife of well-known lottery baron Santiago Martin, officially joined the AIADMK. The induction took place in the presence of the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Rose, along with 100 supporters, shifted allegiance after departing the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, where she invested 14 years of her political career. Her resignation occurred on February 10.

The political dynamics within her family also saw changes, with her son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and her son Jose Charles founding the Lachiya Jananayaga Katchi after leaving the Puducherry BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)