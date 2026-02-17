Left Menu

Leema Rose Makes Political Waves: From IJK to AIADMK

Leema Rose, the wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, recently joined the AIADMK, accompanied by 100 others. With a notable 14-year history in Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, her shift marks a significant political move, following her family's recent political engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:58 IST
Leema Rose Makes Political Waves: From IJK to AIADMK
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Leema Rose, wife of well-known lottery baron Santiago Martin, officially joined the AIADMK. The induction took place in the presence of the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Rose, along with 100 supporters, shifted allegiance after departing the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, where she invested 14 years of her political career. Her resignation occurred on February 10.

The political dynamics within her family also saw changes, with her son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and her son Jose Charles founding the Lachiya Jananayaga Katchi after leaving the Puducherry BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

 Global
2
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
3
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
4
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026