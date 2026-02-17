Leema Rose Makes Political Waves: From IJK to AIADMK
Leema Rose, the wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, recently joined the AIADMK, accompanied by 100 others. With a notable 14-year history in Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, her shift marks a significant political move, following her family's recent political engagements.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, Leema Rose, wife of well-known lottery baron Santiago Martin, officially joined the AIADMK. The induction took place in the presence of the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Rose, along with 100 supporters, shifted allegiance after departing the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, where she invested 14 years of her political career. Her resignation occurred on February 10.
The political dynamics within her family also saw changes, with her son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and her son Jose Charles founding the Lachiya Jananayaga Katchi after leaving the Puducherry BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
