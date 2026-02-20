MNRE Holds National Consultation on Floating Solar Policy and Potential Mapping

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) today organised a national Stakeholder Consultation Workshop to deliberate on India’s draft roadmap for scaling up Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FSPV) projects.

The workshop, held on 20 February 2026, was chaired by Shri J.V.N. Subramanyam, Joint Secretary, MNRE, and focused on two key draft documents:

The Floating Solar PV Potential Assessment Report, prepared by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE)

The draft Floating Solar Policy, prepared by IIT Roorkee

The consultation marks a major step toward unlocking floating solar as a strategic solution for India’s renewable energy expansion amid increasing land constraints.

Floating Solar: A Critical Alternative Amid Land Constraints

With growing competition for land across agriculture, industry and infrastructure, floating solar has emerged as a promising alternative avenue for renewable energy deployment.

However, despite India’s vast reservoir and water-body resources, only about 700 MW of floating solar capacity has been commissioned so far.

MNRE noted that slow growth is largely due to:

Lack of reliable data on potential sites

Absence of a clear execution and approval framework

Regulatory uncertainties across sectors

To address these bottlenecks, MNRE, in collaboration with NISE and IIT Roorkee, has prepared the draft potential assessment and policy framework.

States and UTs Asked to Conduct Internal Stakeholder Consultations

MNRE requested all States and Union Territories to undertake consultations at the state level with key departments and stakeholders, including:

Water Resources and Irrigation

Revenue authorities

Fisheries departments

Forest and Environment agencies

Agriculture departments

DISCOMs and Transmission utilities

Public Works Departments

Tourism bodies

Pollution Control Boards

States were asked to provide detailed comments and feedback on both the draft policy and the mapped potential sites.

Innovative Models to De-Risk Investors

Discussions during the workshop focused on innovative mechanisms to make floating solar projects more attractive and execution-ready, including:

Plug-and-play / plug-and-pay models

Allotment of water bodies with bundled approvals

Streamlined clearance processes

Frameworks for derisking developers and investors

The goal is to reduce project delays and improve investor confidence in this emerging sector.

Prioritising Sites for Floating Solar Deployment

Based on the draft assessment report and policy guidelines, States and UTs may identify and prioritise suitable water bodies for FSPV development.

This could enable faster scaling of floating solar projects in reservoirs, canals, dams and other suitable water infrastructure.

Wider Consultations with National Authorities

MNRE also announced that it will hold detailed consultations with national regulatory and environmental institutions, including:

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)

Wetland Authority

National Dam Safety Authority

These discussions will help ensure that floating solar deployment aligns with ecological safeguards, wetland protection norms and dam safety regulations.

Broad Participation from States and Key Institutions

The workshop was attended by senior officials from:

MNRE

Renewable Energy State Nodal Agencies

Representatives from States and UTs

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE)

IIT Roorkee

Toward a National Framework for Floating Solar Growth

The consultation reflects MNRE’s push to create a structured national framework for floating solar, enabling India to expand renewable energy capacity while overcoming land limitations and ensuring sustainable use of water resources.

The final Floating Solar Policy and Potential Assessment Report, incorporating stakeholder feedback, is expected to guide the next phase of large-scale FSPV deployment across the country.