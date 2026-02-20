U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Deepens Business Uncertainty
The British Chambers of Commerce commented on a U.S. Supreme Court decision impacting global tariffs imposed by President Trump. Though it clarified executive power limits, businesses remain in uncertain territory. Questions arise about tariff refunds for U.S. importers and potential rebates for UK exporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British Chambers of Commerce voiced concerns on Friday following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that undermined President Donald Trump's global tariffs, adding to business uncertainty.
While the decision sheds light on the President's executive power concerning tariff increases, a lack of clear guidance leaves businesses in turbulent waters, the trade body noted in its statement.
Furthermore, the ruling prompts questions on how U.S. importers might reclaim tariffs already paid and whether UK exporters could benefit from any rebates, depending on the terms of their commercial agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
