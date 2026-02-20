Impact of U.S. Trade Measures on German Economy

The U.S. administration still has several trade-restrictive tools available, according to a statement from the German business association DIHK released on Friday. This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the substantial tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.

In response to this development, DIHK emphasized the necessity for the German economy to brace itself for potential usage of these measures. This advisory underscores the potential impact of U.S. trade actions on international economic relations.

The association further urged the European Union to respond to both the ruling and any forthcoming U.S. tariffs with composure, advocating for efforts to preserve a stable and dependable framework for trade policies that businesses can rely on.