Supreme Court Halts Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Major Blow to Executive Power

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has quashed President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs. The court voted 6-3 against the tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, maintaining that the Constitution reserves taxing powers, including tariffs, to Congress and not the Executive Branch.

The ruling represents a substantial setback for Trump, whose economic strategy heavily relied on these tariffs. While the judgment does not negate Trump's ability to impose duties under different laws, it scrutinizes the use of the 1977 law that former presidents primarily used for sanctions, not economic measures.

Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, underscored that foreign policy considerations do not influence the legal backdrop. Meanwhile, unresolved complexities regarding tariff refunds loom, with big businesses like Costco seeking recompense.

(With inputs from agencies.)