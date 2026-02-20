Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Major Blow to Executive Power

The Supreme Court invalidated President Trump's global tariffs, ruling that Congress, not the President, holds the power to levy tariffs. The 6-3 decision dealt a significant blow to Trump's economic agenda and left unresolved questions about refunding companies for paid tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:42 IST
Supreme Court Halts Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Major Blow to Executive Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has quashed President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs. The court voted 6-3 against the tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, maintaining that the Constitution reserves taxing powers, including tariffs, to Congress and not the Executive Branch.

The ruling represents a substantial setback for Trump, whose economic strategy heavily relied on these tariffs. While the judgment does not negate Trump's ability to impose duties under different laws, it scrutinizes the use of the 1977 law that former presidents primarily used for sanctions, not economic measures.

Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, underscored that foreign policy considerations do not influence the legal backdrop. Meanwhile, unresolved complexities regarding tariff refunds loom, with big businesses like Costco seeking recompense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026