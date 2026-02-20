Supreme Court Halts Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Major Blow to Executive Power
The Supreme Court invalidated President Trump's global tariffs, ruling that Congress, not the President, holds the power to levy tariffs. The 6-3 decision dealt a significant blow to Trump's economic agenda and left unresolved questions about refunding companies for paid tariffs.
- Country:
- United States
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has quashed President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs. The court voted 6-3 against the tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, maintaining that the Constitution reserves taxing powers, including tariffs, to Congress and not the Executive Branch.
The ruling represents a substantial setback for Trump, whose economic strategy heavily relied on these tariffs. While the judgment does not negate Trump's ability to impose duties under different laws, it scrutinizes the use of the 1977 law that former presidents primarily used for sanctions, not economic measures.
Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, underscored that foreign policy considerations do not influence the legal backdrop. Meanwhile, unresolved complexities regarding tariff refunds loom, with big businesses like Costco seeking recompense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress
Redistricting Rivalry: U.S. States Battle Over Congressional Maps
America Divided: The Redistricting Battle for Congressional Power
Shiv Sena's Shinde Criticizes Congress Amid AI Summit Drama
Youth Congress Sparks Controversy with Shirtless Protest at AI Summit