Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to former President Donald Trump's economic policy by striking down his global tariffs. The 6-3 decision underscored the constitutional principle that Congress, not the president, has the authority to impose taxes, which include tariffs.

Chief Justice John Roberts, representing the majority opinion, stated that the taxing power is distinctly vested in Congress by the Framers of the Constitution. The decision comes amidst widespread anticipation, reflecting the first major confrontation of Trump's agenda with the judges he appointed.

While the ruling nullifies the tariffs, amounting to over $133 billion collected, the court did not clarify if companies would receive refunds. Trump's tariffs, imposed under an emergency law to address trade deficits, faced legal challenges from various states and businesses, citing misuse of executive powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)