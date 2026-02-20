Left Menu

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court invalidated President Trump's global tariffs, ruling they exceeded executive powers under the U.S. Constitution. The 6-3 decision emphasized Congress's sole authority to impose taxes, undermining Trump's economic agenda. While the tariffs amassed over $133 billion, legal complexities cloud potential refunds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:55 IST
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Landmark Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to former President Donald Trump's economic policy by striking down his global tariffs. The 6-3 decision underscored the constitutional principle that Congress, not the president, has the authority to impose taxes, which include tariffs.

Chief Justice John Roberts, representing the majority opinion, stated that the taxing power is distinctly vested in Congress by the Framers of the Constitution. The decision comes amidst widespread anticipation, reflecting the first major confrontation of Trump's agenda with the judges he appointed.

While the ruling nullifies the tariffs, amounting to over $133 billion collected, the court did not clarify if companies would receive refunds. Trump's tariffs, imposed under an emergency law to address trade deficits, faced legal challenges from various states and businesses, citing misuse of executive powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026