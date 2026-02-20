Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling Spurs Billion-Dollar Refund Scramble

The U.S. Supreme Court has invalidated President Trump's emergency tariffs, prompting a potential refund of over $175 billion in tariff collections, according to economists from the Penn-Wharton Budget Model (PWBM). The ruling could lead to a rush of companies seeking refunds from the U.S. Treasury.

The tariffs, initially defended by Trump for generating significant revenue, were estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to bring in $300 billion annually. The $175 billion in potential refunds dwarfs the fiscal 2025 budgets of the Department of Transportation and the Department of Justice combined, posing a substantial challenge to federal financial planning.

PWBM's forecasting model, which factors in abrupt tariff changes under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, anticipates $500 million of daily revenue from IEEPA-based tariffs. With the case now returning to the Court of International Trade, comprehensive tariff refund processes are slated to unfold, impacting U.S. fiscal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)