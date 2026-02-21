Supreme Setback: Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Tactic
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated tariffs imposed by President Trump under a national emergency law. Trump plans to use other laws to impose a universal 10% tariff on imports. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented that the ruling complicates the situation, conceding some forms of leverage remain.
The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic strategy by overturning his use of tariffs under a national emergency provision. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remarked that while the court has stripped some authority from the President, he retains the power to enforce a full embargo.
In response to the ruling, President Trump announced intentions to levy a blanket 10% tariff on all imports, claiming alternative legal pathways to sustain his trade policies. The Supreme Court's decision tests the limits of executive power over import tariffs in the current global trade environment.
Bessent hinted that despite the judicial setback, the administration plans to restore previous tariff levels through different, albeit more complex, legal channels. This intricate legal dance reveals both the constraints and continuities in the ongoing tariff strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
