Left Menu

Supreme Setback: Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Tactic

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated tariffs imposed by President Trump under a national emergency law. Trump plans to use other laws to impose a universal 10% tariff on imports. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented that the ruling complicates the situation, conceding some forms of leverage remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 02:57 IST
Supreme Setback: Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariff Tactic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic strategy by overturning his use of tariffs under a national emergency provision. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remarked that while the court has stripped some authority from the President, he retains the power to enforce a full embargo.

In response to the ruling, President Trump announced intentions to levy a blanket 10% tariff on all imports, claiming alternative legal pathways to sustain his trade policies. The Supreme Court's decision tests the limits of executive power over import tariffs in the current global trade environment.

Bessent hinted that despite the judicial setback, the administration plans to restore previous tariff levels through different, albeit more complex, legal channels. This intricate legal dance reveals both the constraints and continuities in the ongoing tariff strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026