Tragic Discovery: Ex-Zila Parishad Chairman's Body Found in Jharkhand

The charred body of Rakesh Mahto, a noted Jharkhand Mukti Morcha worker and ex-Zila Parishad chairman, was discovered in Giridih district's Ghutvali area, according to police on Saturday.

Initial investigations by the authorities suggest that Mahto, aged 45, may have been beaten before his body was set ablaze, likely in an attempt to conceal the crime, stated Nimiyaghat police station officer, Suman Kumar.

A forensic team is currently at the site to gather evidence, while Mahto's post-mortem is pending. Law enforcement is poised to file a murder case against unknown suspects as the investigation continues.

