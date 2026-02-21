India, Rwanda Eye AI, Nuclear & Deep-Tech Partnership

India has offered to significantly expand its science and technology partnership with Rwanda, proposing deeper cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, life sciences, space applications and even next-generation nuclear technologies, as the two countries move towards a structured, outcome-oriented framework for bilateral collaboration.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, held a bilateral meeting with Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Ms Paula Ingabire, at Seva Teerth in New Delhi. The discussions signal a shift from conventional cooperation to high-impact engagement in frontier technologies.

From Development Partnership to Deep-Tech Collaboration

Recalling the long-standing ties between India and Rwanda, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India’s science diplomacy with African nations has gained momentum under the India-Africa Forum Summit framework. Rwanda was the first country selected to implement India’s Technology Transfer Programme for Africa, marking a milestone in practical, innovation-led cooperation.

He highlighted the India-Rwanda Innovation Growth Programme (IRIGP) as a model initiative that has facilitated technology transfer, startup mentoring, and commercialization pathways. The programme’s success has inspired similar collaborations across Africa, reinforcing India’s position as a trusted innovation partner in the Global South.

Leveraging India’s Startup and Innovation Ecosystem

Dr. Singh underlined that India today hosts the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 100,000 recognized startups and more than 100 unicorns. The ecosystem has emerged as a key driver of economic growth and job creation, particularly in digital technologies, health tech, fintech, agritech and deep-tech domains.

India’s innovation performance has accelerated over the past decade, with rapid strides in:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Quantum technologies

Space-based applications and satellite services

Genomics and gene therapy

Advanced materials and deep-tech research

He emphasized India’s “whole-of-ecosystem” model that integrates government institutions, industry, academia, startups and global partners. Sensitive sectors such as space and nuclear energy—once tightly controlled—have now been opened to private participation, enabling global partnerships and joint ventures.

In the nuclear domain, recent policy reforms allow private players to contribute to areas including small modular reactors (SMRs), an emerging technology seen as safer, scalable and more adaptable for developing economies.

₹10,000-Crore Bio-Manufacturing Push

Highlighting India’s growing leadership in biotechnology and life sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh referred to national initiatives in genomics, precision medicine and bio-manufacturing. He cited the newly launched Bio-Manufacturing Shakti Mission, announced in the current financial year with an initial allocation of ₹10,000 crore, aimed at boosting domestic production of high-quality, cost-effective medical devices, implants and advanced healthcare solutions.

The initiative is expected to reduce import dependency, strengthen health security and create new export opportunities—areas that could form the basis for collaborative projects with Rwanda.

Rwanda’s Youth-Driven Innovation Ambition

On her part, Minister Paula Ingabire outlined Rwanda’s ambition to become a Pan-African technology and innovation hub. With nearly 70 percent of its 14 million population under the age of 25, Rwanda is investing heavily in digital infrastructure, skills development and innovation-led growth.

Flagship initiatives such as Kigali Innovation City and the AI Scaling Hub—supported by global partners—are designed to attract startups, research institutions and investors. Rwanda’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) is also working on scaling AI solutions in governance, healthcare and agriculture.

The Rwandan delegation expressed strong interest in expanding collaboration in AI, health technologies, life sciences, energy systems and startup ecosystems. Both sides discussed connecting Indian innovation hubs, incubators and startups with Rwandan counterparts for mentoring, training programmes and joint research.

Towards an Outcome-Oriented MoU

A draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation has been shared by Rwanda through India’s Ministry of External Affairs. However, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) indicated its preference to first identify specific priority programmes and implementable activities to ensure the MoU is focused, measurable and outcome-driven.

The meeting concluded with an understanding to maintain close coordination through diplomatic channels and concerned ministries to finalise priority areas and establish a structured, time-bound framework for collaboration.

Expanding Strategic Pillars of Partnership

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to India, Ms Jacqueline Mukangira, noted the growing trajectory of bilateral engagement, including high-level visits and cooperation in defence, education, healthcare, agriculture and capacity building.

Both sides agreed that science, technology and innovation could become a defining pillar of the next phase of India-Rwanda relations—moving beyond development cooperation to co-creation in frontier sectors that shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Indian delegation included senior officials from the Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of External Affairs, reflecting the strategic importance attached to the engagement.