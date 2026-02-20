Left Menu

Tragic Altercation: Biotechnology Student Assaulted

A 19-year-old biotechnology student from Tripura was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi after being allegedly assaulted by her partner, Shivam, also 19 and from Delhi. The incident occurred in Gurugram. An FIR was filed, leading to Shivam's arrest. Evidence is being examined, including CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young biotechnology student from Tripura finds herself in critical condition at AIIMS-Delhi after allegedly being assaulted by her live-in partner, police revealed. The unfortunate incident has led to the arrest of the accused, identified as 19-year-old Shivam from Delhi.

Shivam was apprehended following the filing of an FIR at Badshahpur police station. He was promptly brought before a city court and remanded to one day of police custody. The couple had been living in a PG accommodation in Gurugram's Sector 69 since September, according to authorities.

The altercation, which took a violent turn on a Thursday night, raises issues about domestic violence. Police continue to investigate, reviewing evidence and CCTV footage, as discussions about the couple's prospective marriage were reportedly in progress before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

