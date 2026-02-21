Allahabad High Court Challenges Movie-Like FIRs: A Case of Cow Slaughter

The Allahabad High Court has taken a stand against what it calls 'fanciful and highly exaggerated' FIRs, referencing a specific case involving alleged cow slaughter in Bahraich district. The court expressed frustration over the inconsistencies in this FIR, questioning the script-like language used.

On February 16, the court granted protection against arrest to petitioner Akbar Ali, who challenged the FIR stating that the incident and the subsequent police action seemed implausible, citing the FIR's claim of dawn breaking at 10:45 am as particularly questionable.

The court has demanded a personal affidavit from the Bahraich SP, warning that a failure to comply will result in a mandatory court appearance with all relevant records. The matter is set for another hearing on March 16, underscoring the judicial criticism of police reporting practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)