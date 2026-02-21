PM Modi to Inaugurate Rapid Rail Expansion Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's dedication to enhancing rail connectivity throughout India. On Sunday, he will inaugurate the country's fastest Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train in Meerut. This event marks significant progress in the regional transit system, enhancing connectivity in northern India.

Modi will dedicate the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, including new sections in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, to the nation. These projects are pivotal in boosting economic growth and facilitating seamless regional travel.

The Prime Minister will also kick off several development projects in Meerut, valued at Rs 12,930 crore. These initiatives underscore the administration's commitment to advancing infrastructure and regional development across the country.

