Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

Hem Shankar, a young rider from Delhi, lost his life after being hit by a speeding car while working. He was the primary breadwinner for his family, juggling jobs to support his mother and siblings. The incident highlights issues of reckless driving and inadequate compensation for gig workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar as 25-year-old Hem Shankar was fatally hit by a car early Saturday while he was on his way back from work. The incident has left his family devastated, as Hem was the sole breadwinner, providing for his mother and siblings after his father's demise in 2015.

Shankar, affectionately known as Rohit by his family, worked night shifts, earning around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 monthly. His family recounts how he dreamt of improving their financial situation. Hem's mother, grieving her immense loss, demands justice for her son, recalling how he promised to make her life better.

According to witnesses and police reports, the car's driver was allegedly intoxicated and speeding. Visuals from the scene depict a car with severe damage. The family, already struggling financially, now seeks not only justice for their loss but also proper compensation from the company Hem was employed with.

(With inputs from agencies.)

