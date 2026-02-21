Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

In a week of setbacks, Juventus took a significant hit in Serie A after losing 2-0 at home to Como, further hampering their hopes of securing a Champions League spot. This defeat follows closely on the heels of a 5-2 loss to Galatasaray during the Champions League playoffs.

The early strike by Mërgim Vojvoda set the tone for the match, with a goal that should have been saved by Juventus' goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, after an error from Weston McKennie in midfield. Despite fan discontent at halftime, the situation worsened as Lucas da Cunha facilitated a second goal by Maxence Caqueret in the 61st minute.

Currently on a three-match losing streak across all competitions, Juventus stands fifth in the league, trailing Roma, with Juve's European ambitions hanging by a thread. League leader Inter Milan could extend their lead, further complicating Juventus' path to the Champions League.