Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was celebrated as a uniquely inclusive leader capable of uniting India, according to BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi. Speaking during the launch of a coffee table book on Vajpayee's life, Joshi praised Vajpayee for following 'Raj Dharma' and 'Sangathan Dharma'.

Joshi recalled Vajpayee's mantra of 'Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat', underscoring humanity, democracy, and the cultural integrity of Kashmir as foundations for a thriving democracy. Vajpayee's leadership was marked by adeptly handling a coalition of diverse political forces, a feat unmatched in Indian politics.

Joshi highlighted Vajpayee's moral seriousness, exemplified by his candid reflections on 'Raj Dharma' and leadership through events like the Pokhran nuclear tests. Vajpayee's thoughtful governance and resolve reinforced India's position on the global stage.

