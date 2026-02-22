Yellow Letters: A Drama under Political Pressure Wins Golden Bear

'Yellow Letters,' a drama that delves into the impact of political pressure on a marriage, has clinched the Golden Bear top prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

The Turkish-language film is set in Germany and features Ozgu Namal and Tansu Bicer as a married actor and playwright facing dramatic career changes after the husband is targeted by Turkish authorities for his online criticisms.

Addressing the audience during the award ceremony, Turkish-German director Ilker Catak highlighted the external threats persistently influencing society, urging unity against autocrats and right-wing factions aiming to undermine contemporary lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)