Left Menu

Crackdown on Kidnapping: Industrialist's Son Freed After Major Arrests

In Jharkhand, five additional individuals were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of industrialist's son Kairav Gandhi from Jamshedpur. The extensive police operation, aided by intelligence, led to Gandhi's rescue two weeks later. Massive public outrage and pressure resulted in intensified law enforcement efforts under Hemant Soren's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:35 IST
Crackdown on Kidnapping: Industrialist's Son Freed After Major Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police have arrested five more individuals linked to the kidnapping of Kairav Gandhi, the son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist. The abduction, which took place on January 13, sparked widespread public outrage and scrutiny of the state's law and order under the JMM-led government.

Kairav Gandhi was rescued on January 27 from Hazaribag district after police, assisted by forces from Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, arrested suspects across various locations. Among those apprehended were Amrinder Singh, Manpreet Singh Sekho, Gurdeep Sher Singh, Santosh Kumar, and Rajkaran Yadav.

The operation hinged on both human and technical intelligence, resulting in the recovery of the SUV used in the crime. Under substantial pressure, the kidnappers abandoned Gandhi, leading to his safe return. This incident raises important questions about regional security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

 India
2
Stefanos Sakellaridis Triumphs in Thrilling Delhi Open Final

Stefanos Sakellaridis Triumphs in Thrilling Delhi Open Final

 India
3
Klaebo's Historic Sweep and Viral Moments Define Milano Cortina Olympics

Klaebo's Historic Sweep and Viral Moments Define Milano Cortina Olympics

 Global
4
Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026