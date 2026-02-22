Crackdown on Kidnapping: Industrialist's Son Freed After Major Arrests

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police have arrested five more individuals linked to the kidnapping of Kairav Gandhi, the son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist. The abduction, which took place on January 13, sparked widespread public outrage and scrutiny of the state's law and order under the JMM-led government.

Kairav Gandhi was rescued on January 27 from Hazaribag district after police, assisted by forces from Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, arrested suspects across various locations. Among those apprehended were Amrinder Singh, Manpreet Singh Sekho, Gurdeep Sher Singh, Santosh Kumar, and Rajkaran Yadav.

The operation hinged on both human and technical intelligence, resulting in the recovery of the SUV used in the crime. Under substantial pressure, the kidnappers abandoned Gandhi, leading to his safe return. This incident raises important questions about regional security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)