Himachal's Winter Warriors: Rising Stars at Khelo India Games

Himachal Pradesh's journey at the Khelo India Winter Games illustrates their rise from contenders to medal magnets, challenging established winter sports powers. Key achievements include standout performances from athletes like Aanchal Thakur and Preeti Thakur, marked by their impressive haul at the 2025 edition.

22-02-2026
The Khelo India Winter Games has become a significant arena for Himachal Pradesh, showcasing the state's transformation from a mere participant to a formidable contender in winter sports. Over five editions, starting in 2020, Himachal's athletes evolved from hopefuls to recognized names on the national stage.

In 2023, Himachal Pradesh marked its emergence in the KIWG, securing 10 gold, 14 silver, and 7 bronze medals and finishing third. Notable figures like Aanchal Thakur shone in the 2025 games, winning two golds in Alpine skiing, highlighting the state's increasing prominence and ambition.

The 2025 edition cemented Himachal's status as a powerhouse, finishing joint second with the Indian Army. Athletes such as Tenzin Dolma and Natasha Mahar added to the state's growing medal count by excelling in various categories, signaling a shift from shadowed underdogs to prominent champions.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

