Empowering Rajasthan's Nomadic Communities: A New Initiative

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared the state's dedication to the welfare of denotified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic communities. At a conference, he unveiled efforts like residential land distributions and the 'Raj Pahal' educational program, including 'Schools on Wheels' and temporary education camps to benefit these communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:35 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma affirmed the integration of denotified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic communities into Indian civilization, emphasizing government commitment to their welfare and empowerment.

In a state-level conference, Sharma highlighted concrete steps such as providing residential land pattas and hostel facilities for nomadic families. The Chief Minister recognized the vital role these communities play in preserving Indian culture and traditions.

Sharma announced the launch of the 'Raj Pahal' program in the 2026-27 budget. This includes 'Schools on Wheels' in each district to fortify education for nomadic children and temporary education camps to integrate migration-affected children into mainstream schooling.

