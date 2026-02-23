Intense Debate Erupts in Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold Case

In a volatile session of the Kerala Assembly, the ruling LDF and opposition UDF clashed over the controversial Sabarimala gold loss case and the arrest of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. The proceedings began with the Congress-led UDF declaring non-cooperation due to the government's actions concerning the Sabarimala case and women's entry issue.

Opposition members, led by senior Congress legislator K Babu, staged a protest, accusing the government of arresting the Tantri without evidence and mishandling the case. Babu highlighted the alleged irregularities at the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, organized with government backing, and criticized the state's 'suspicious stand' in reopening the women's entry issue.

Law Minister P Rajeev and Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh struck back, asserting the High Court's positive assessment of the probe's progress. They accused the opposition of pushing a political agenda, equating Congress with BJP in eroding Kerala's secularism. Minister Rajesh also criticized UDF's support for the Tantri as politically opportunistic.