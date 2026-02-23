Anupam Kher Celebrates Sooraj Barjatya's Films of Values and Faith

In a heartfelt social media post, actor Anupam Kher extended birthday wishes to celebrated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, lauding him for his dedication to creating films that reflect values, relationships, and integrity.

Kher reminiscenced about their first meeting on the sets of 'Saaransh', where Barjatya worked as an assistant director.

Reflecting on Barjatya's unwavering commitment to storytelling rooted in goodness, Kher expressed gratitude for their friendship and commended him for his contribution to pure cinema.

