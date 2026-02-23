Left Menu

Anupam Kher Celebrates Sooraj Barjatya's Films of Values and Faith

Actor Anupam Kher celebrated Sooraj Barjatya's 62nd birthday, praising his films for their focus on values, relationships, faith, and goodness. Kher shared his admiration for Barjatya's unwavering commitment to positive storytelling, thanking him for their friendship and recalling their early days together in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:23 IST
Sooraj Barjatya
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt social media post, actor Anupam Kher extended birthday wishes to celebrated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, lauding him for his dedication to creating films that reflect values, relationships, and integrity.

Kher reminiscenced about their first meeting on the sets of 'Saaransh', where Barjatya worked as an assistant director.

Reflecting on Barjatya's unwavering commitment to storytelling rooted in goodness, Kher expressed gratitude for their friendship and commended him for his contribution to pure cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

