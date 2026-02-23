Amit Shah Unveils Cooperative Model for Bharat Taxi Expansion

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah on Monday interacted with the ‘Sarathis’ of Bharat Taxi in New Delhi, outlining an ambitious roadmap to expand the cooperative-based cab service to every municipal corporation in the country within the next three years.

Describing Bharat Taxi as a major cooperative movement in the mobility sector, Shri Shah said the platform has been formed by bringing together five leading national cooperatives with the core objective of ensuring that “those who labour are the ones who receive the profits.”

Sarathis as Owners, Not Drivers

Emphasising dignity and ownership, Shri Shah said the ‘Sarathi’ is not merely a driver but the real owner of Bharat Taxi.

“The objective is to make the taxi owner prosperous. The Sarathis are the owners of Bharat Taxi and will also have a share in its profits,” he said.

Any Sarathi wishing to become a partner can acquire ownership rights by purchasing shares worth ₹500. As membership grows, Sarathis will gain direct representation in governance, with reserved seats for them in the Board of Directors once elections are conducted.

“When Sarathis become part of the Board, they themselves will safeguard the interests of other drivers,” he added.

Profit-Sharing Formula: 80% Back to Sarathis

Shri Shah detailed a transparent earnings model designed to prioritise driver welfare over corporate profit:

20% of total earnings will be deposited into Bharat Taxi’s account as collective Sarathi capital.

80% of earnings will be returned directly to Sarathis based on kilometres driven.

During the first three years, funds will be channelled toward expansion. Thereafter, any profits generated will follow the same 20:80 distribution model — with the larger share going back to Sarathis.

“The objective of Bharat Taxi is not to earn large profits like private companies. Its aim is to strengthen our driver brothers,” Shri Shah said.

Transparent, Viability-Based Pricing Model

Shri Shah announced that Bharat Taxi will operate on a minimum viability-based fare structure, ensuring rides are not priced below a sustainable baseline.

The base rate will be calculated by factoring in:

Vehicle cost

Fuel consumption

Minimum viable profit margin

“This service will not operate below the viability rate,” he said, adding that transparency will be central to operations. All relevant information will be shared with Sarathis through app notifications, making Bharat Taxi “the world’s most transparent cab service.”

Access to Finance Through Cooperative Banks

As part of its cooperative framework, Bharat Taxi will facilitate loans for Sarathis by mortgaging their taxis and providing financing through cooperative banks. The initiative aims to reduce dependency on high-interest private financing and enhance financial security.

‘Sarathi Didi’ for Women’s Safety and Empowerment

In a significant gender-focused initiative, Shri Shah introduced the concept of ‘Sarathi Didi’, aimed at empowering women drivers and enhancing safety for women passengers.

Under the Bharat Taxi app:

Solo female passengers will be prioritised for rides with ‘Sarathi Didi’ drivers.

Women Sarathis will be encouraged to join the platform to build financial independence and confidence.

The initiative seeks to combine economic empowerment with enhanced passenger safety.

Grievance Redressal and Continuous Dialogue

Shri Shah announced the launch of a dedicated grievance redressal window on the Bharat Taxi website. Sarathis will be able to log in using their mobile numbers and submit concerns, which will feed directly into policy revisions.

“Just as Bharat Taxi will resolve the problems of Sarathis, other taxi companies will also have to follow,” he said.

The Minister added that structured dialogue with Sarathis will continue through online platforms, call centres and physical meetings to ensure continuous feedback and course correction.

Cooperative Movement in Urban Mobility

Shri Shah stressed that existing ride-hailing companies do not operate with Sarathi welfare as their primary objective. Bharat Taxi, by contrast, aims to balance customer satisfaction with driver welfare under a cooperative ownership model.

He urged Sarathis to take pride in their identity and avoid referring to themselves as mere drivers.

“It is the responsibility of Bharat Taxi to instil dignity and pride in the minds of the Sarathis. Changing society’s perspective is also the responsibility of the Sarathis themselves,” he said.

With plans for nationwide expansion, profit-sharing, governance participation and technology-driven transparency, Bharat Taxi positions itself as a cooperative alternative in India’s urban mobility sector — seeking to align economic opportunity with collective ownership and driver empowerment.