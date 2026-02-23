Landmark IVF Twins Birth Spotlights UniHealth's Global Healthcare Commitment

In a notable achievement for UniHealth Hospitals Limited, their flagship institution, UMC Victoria Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, has successfully delivered healthy twins conceived through IVF—a first since the hospital's IVF and Fertility Department was established. This development underscores UniHealth's dedication to pioneering reproductive medicine and compassionate maternity care.

This accomplishment aligns with the first anniversary of the IVF and Fertility Department, showcasing the synergy of cutting-edge fertility treatments and comprehensive clinical support. It demonstrates turning dreams into reality for hopeful families, emphasizing patient-centered care and advanced reproductive technologies.

UniHealth's multi-disciplinary team offered the parents personalized and comprehensive support, reflecting the hospital's ethical clinical practices and technological prowess. Meanwhile, UniHealth continues expanding its healthcare leadership in India and Africa. The organization is committed to offering world-class tertiary care and innovative specialties, closely aligning with global clinical advancements.

