Police Foil Congress Youth Protest Against BJP
Indian Youth Congress members in Jammu and Kashmir attempted to protest against the BJP, citing international and domestic policy failures under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. However, police intervened by sealing their headquarters. The protest was also in response to police actions against IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib.
Srinagar
In Jammu and Kashmir, police prevented a protest organized by the Indian Youth Congress against the BJP by sealing the gate of the Congress office on Monday.
Members intended to gherao the BJP office, claiming Prime Minister Modi prioritizes personal and party interests over national concerns.
The protest underscored anger over international diplomatic issues and recent actions against IYC leaders by authorities.
