Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing dismantled a drug trafficking module in Amritsar on Monday. Three individuals were arrested, and authorities seized a total of 12 kilograms of heroin and ICE (Crystal Methamphetamine) from their possession.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, identified the arrested individuals as Partap Singh from Ferozepur, and Ajaypal Singh and Jobandeep Singh from Amritsar. The operation not only led to the narcotics' recovery but also to the seizure of a motorcycle and a scooter utilized in the illegal trade.

The investigation revealed the accused's links to a Pakistan-based smuggler and their use of drones to receive drug consignments over the border. The proactive raid was prompted by intelligence about an impending delivery in Padhri village. The police operation is ongoing, with more arrests anticipated as the network's full extent is probed.