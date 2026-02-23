Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing busted a drug trafficking module in Amritsar, arresting three individuals and seizing 12 kg of narcotics. The accused, allegedly connected to a Pakistan-based smuggler, used drones for smuggling. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the network's full scope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:56 IST
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing dismantled a drug trafficking module in Amritsar on Monday. Three individuals were arrested, and authorities seized a total of 12 kilograms of heroin and ICE (Crystal Methamphetamine) from their possession.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, identified the arrested individuals as Partap Singh from Ferozepur, and Ajaypal Singh and Jobandeep Singh from Amritsar. The operation not only led to the narcotics' recovery but also to the seizure of a motorcycle and a scooter utilized in the illegal trade.

The investigation revealed the accused's links to a Pakistan-based smuggler and their use of drones to receive drug consignments over the border. The proactive raid was prompted by intelligence about an impending delivery in Padhri village. The police operation is ongoing, with more arrests anticipated as the network's full extent is probed.

TRENDING

1
Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

 Uganda
2
Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Expressway in Lucknow: Police.

Five killed, 14 injured as double-decker bus overturns on Purvanchal Express...

 India
3
Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

Stellar Start: Army Dominates Khelo India Winter Games

 Global
4
Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026