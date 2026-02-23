Sikkim MP writes to Delhi Police, seeks action against 'racial abuse' of 3 women from Arunachal

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba on Monday wrote to the Delhi Police, expressing concerns over the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in the national capital and seeking action against the accused. In a letter to Delhi Police Special Commissioner David Lalrinsanga, the MP highlighted that the women were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation, and intimidation by their neighbours, following a minor dispute over repair work in their rented accommodation. Describing the alleged incident as a grave violation of constitutional values, Subba emphasised that this was ''not merely a neighbourhood disagreement but a serious act of racial hostility and cultural contempt''. The three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and intimidation by their neighbours in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar over a dispute that began with minor repair work in their rented flat, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm on February 20, when drilling and electrical installation work was being carried out in the women's fourth-floor apartment. A purported video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media. Subba urged the Delhi Police to conduct a ''fair, impartial and thorough investigation based on evidence and witness statements''. ''Initiate strict and appropriate legal action against those found guilty under relevant provisions of law. Ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of the affected women throughout the investigative process,'' the MP said in the letter. He expressed confidence that swift and transparent action by the Delhi Police will reaffirm public faith in law enforcement and send a strong message that racial discrimination and intimidation have no place in the national capital.

