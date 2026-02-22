Islamic State's 'New Phase': Targeting Syria's Leadership

Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for two recent attacks against Syrian army personnel, marking what the militant group calls a new operational phase targeting Syria's government. The attacks occurred in Raqqa and Mayadin, with IS threatening that President Ahmed al-Sharaa's rule will mirror the downfall of his predecessor, Bashar al-Assad.

Amid these escalations, IS described Sharaa as a 'watchdog' of the global coalition against terrorism following Syria's accession to the coalition last year. The militant group has criticized the nation's current leadership under Sharaa, a former al Qaeda leader who joined the coalition against IS in late 2024.

In response to these developments, social media channels supporting IS have called for intensified attacks. The U.N. Office of Counter-Terrorism report highlights five foiled assassination attempts on Sharaa and other key figures, emphasizing the ongoing threat from IS cells.