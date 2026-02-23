Left Menu

Hungary Blocks EU Sanctions and Loan Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

Hungary is set to block further EU sanctions on Moscow and a major loan for Kyiv amidst Ukraine's deadly conflict. As the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion looms, tensions rise over delayed Russian oil shipments. EU ministers urge Hungary to reconsider, while conflict in Ukraine escalates.

Hungary appeared poised on Monday to obstruct both the European Union's forthcoming sanctions against Moscow and a significant 90-billion-euro loan to Kyiv. This move comes as the conflict in Ukraine's southern Odesa region escalates, resulting in two casualties just before the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Hungary and Slovakia attribute the delay in restarting the Russian oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline to Ukraine. These nations house the EU's last oil refineries reliant on this Russian oil delivery method. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, speaking to the BBC, expressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had ignited World War Three, necessitating a robust global response.

Meanwhile, Russia maintains its actions in Ukraine are for self-defense against alleged Western aggression. Despite U.S. attempts at mediation, including recent discussions in Geneva, a resolution remains elusive. EU foreign ministers met in Brussels amid tensions over the pipeline, straining the EU's strategic efforts to support Ukraine.

