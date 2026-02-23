2.88 Lakh Homes Cleared Under PMAY-U 2.0 in 6th Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee Meet

The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) has approved 2,87,618 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) at its 6th meeting held on 23 February 2026 in New Delhi.

The meeting was chaired by Shri Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and attended by Shri Kuldip Narayan, Joint Secretary & Mission Director (Housing for All), along with senior officials and State/UT Mission Directors.

Total Sanctions Cross 13.61 Lakh Under PMAY-U 2.0

With this latest approval, the total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0 has crossed 13.61 lakh, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to provide affordable and dignified housing to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low Income Groups (LIG) and Middle-Income Groups (MIG) in urban areas.

The newly sanctioned houses span 16 States/UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and others.

Vertical-Wise Breakup

The approvals under different scheme verticals include:

Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC): 1.66 lakh houses

Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP): 1.09 lakh houses

Affordable Rental Housing (ARH): 12,846 houses

The ARH vertical is designed to cater to migrants, industrial workers, construction labourers, working women, homeless persons and other vulnerable groups seeking affordable rental accommodation in cities.

Demonstration Housing Projects Approved

The CSMC also approved three Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) in:

Chhattisgarh

Puducherry

Rajasthan

Each project will comprise 40 dwelling units and showcase modern, cost-effective and durable construction technologies aimed at improving quality and speed of housing delivery.

Focus on Transit-Oriented and In-City Housing

Secretary MoHUA emphasised that affordable housing projects, especially under AHP, should be located within city limits and near mass transit corridors to ensure ease of living and better access to jobs and services.

He also called for documenting and sharing successful projects as best practices for cross-learning among States and UTs.

JS&MD Shri Kuldip Narayan highlighted the need for enhanced beneficiary outreach, especially targeting women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. He urged States/UTs to expedite implementation and strengthen monitoring to ensure timely delivery.

Strong Inclusion and Gender Focus

Of the 2.88 lakh houses sanctioned:

Over 1.60 lakh houses have been allotted to women, including widows, separated and unmarried women

Eight houses have been sanctioned for transgender beneficiaries

22,581 houses allotted to senior citizens

35,525 houses for SC beneficiaries

9,773 houses for ST beneficiaries

82,190 houses for OBC beneficiaries

Across the total 13.61 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0, about 96% are in the name of female heads of households or in joint ownership under BLC and ISS verticals, underscoring the scheme’s strong women-empowerment focus.

Among all sanctioned houses:

22% are for SC beneficiaries

5% for ST beneficiaries

73% for other categories

Building on PMAY-U’s Strong Legacy

PMAY-U 2.0 builds upon the achievements of PMAY-U launched in 2015. Under the original mission:

122.50 lakh houses have been sanctioned

Over 97 lakh pucca houses have been completed and delivered

The scheme has played a transformative role in enhancing the quality of life of urban poor and middle-class families by providing secure housing and improving access to healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities.

The approval of 2.88 lakh additional houses marks another significant milestone in the Government’s mission of achieving Housing for All while promoting inclusive and sustainable urban development.