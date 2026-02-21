Left Menu

Innovative Designs: Gadkari's Vision for Affordable Housing

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of designing affordable housing by considering the purchasing power of people. Addressing a gathering at the 'Design Showcase and Confluence 3.0', he underscored the real estate sector's rapid growth and its role in job creation and revenue generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:59 IST
Innovative Designs: Gadkari's Vision for Affordable Housing
housing
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advocated for construction designs that align with the purchasing power of people, stressing the critical need for low-cost and affordable housing. Speaking at the 'Design Showcase and Confluence 3.0' hosted by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers, he highlighted the real estate sector's rapid expansion.

Gadkari remarked that the real estate industry is set to generate a significant number of jobs, contributing greatly to both state and central revenues through GST. He urged the sector to focus on reducing production costs while promoting new design, innovation, and research.

Emphasizing the importance of strategic planning in construction design, Gadkari noted that the housing sector must adapt to economic realities to meet demands for more affordable options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
2
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
3
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
4
Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026