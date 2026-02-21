Innovative Designs: Gadkari's Vision for Affordable Housing

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advocated for construction designs that align with the purchasing power of people, stressing the critical need for low-cost and affordable housing. Speaking at the 'Design Showcase and Confluence 3.0' hosted by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers, he highlighted the real estate sector's rapid expansion.

Gadkari remarked that the real estate industry is set to generate a significant number of jobs, contributing greatly to both state and central revenues through GST. He urged the sector to focus on reducing production costs while promoting new design, innovation, and research.

Emphasizing the importance of strategic planning in construction design, Gadkari noted that the housing sector must adapt to economic realities to meet demands for more affordable options.

(With inputs from agencies.)