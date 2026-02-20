Left Menu

Weaving Traditions: Special Handloom Expo 2026 Bridges Artisans and Consumers

The Special Handloom Expo 2026 will host artisan groups from 21 states to promote Swadeshi handloom products, create market linkages, and support artisans. The event offers direct purchase opportunities for consumers and aims to strengthen the handloom sector, ensuring fair pricing and preserving traditional skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:02 IST
  • India

The eagerly anticipated Special Handloom Expo 2026 is set to take place from February 21 to March 2, featuring artisan groups from across 21 states. The event aims to boost the Swadeshi handloom sector by facilitating direct interactions between weavers and consumers, creating vital market linkages that can bolster artisans' livelihoods.

Held at the Handloom Haat, Janpath, the expo will provide visitors with the chance to purchase a variety of handloom items, ranging from sarees and dress materials to home furnishings and contemporary apparel. Consumers will benefit from buying directly from weavers, ensuring fair pricing and authentic handmade quality.

According to a senior official from the National Handloom Development Corporation, this initiative, supported by the Ministry of Textiles, is crucial for enhancing the handloom value chain. The events contribute significantly to preserving traditional skills and promoting eco-friendly practices, while showcasing India's rich weaving heritage.

