U.S. Ambassador Advocates for F-35 Jets in Portugal: A Strategic Defense Move
The U.S. ambassador urges Portugal to replace its F-16 jets with F-35s for enhanced defense and interoperability in Europe. Discussion includes Portugal's defense spending goals and China relations. The ambassador highlights the strategic importance of U.S.-Portugal partnership, emphasizing de-risking over decoupling from China.
The U.S. ambassador to Portugal has called on Lisbon to modernize its air force, advising the transition from ageing F-16 fighter jets to the advanced Lockheed Martin F-35. Ambassador John Arrigo emphasized that adopting the stealth jet would elevate Portuguese air capabilities to match other advanced European forces.
Arrigo expressed his intent to leverage his business expertise to encourage Portugal to increase its defense expenditure to NATO standards, aiming for a target of 5% of GDP by 2035 from the current 2%. His remarks reflect the ongoing selection process and the critical need for Portugal to enhance its defense strategy.
On the matter of international relations, particularly with China, Arrigo clarified that while the previous U.S. administration did not force Portugal to choose between Washington and Beijing, the aim remains to ensure cybersecurity and scrutinize investments. Noting Portugal's enduring economic ties with China, Arrigo underscored the importance of the U.S.-Portugal alliance, suggesting potential growth if Lisbon follows Italy's example in distancing from China's Belt and Road Initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
