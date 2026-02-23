Left Menu

U.S. Ambassador Advocates for F-35 Jets in Portugal: A Strategic Defense Move

The U.S. ambassador urges Portugal to replace its F-16 jets with F-35s for enhanced defense and interoperability in Europe. Discussion includes Portugal's defense spending goals and China relations. The ambassador highlights the strategic importance of U.S.-Portugal partnership, emphasizing de-risking over decoupling from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:44 IST
U.S. Ambassador Advocates for F-35 Jets in Portugal: A Strategic Defense Move

The U.S. ambassador to Portugal has called on Lisbon to modernize its air force, advising the transition from ageing F-16 fighter jets to the advanced Lockheed Martin F-35. Ambassador John Arrigo emphasized that adopting the stealth jet would elevate Portuguese air capabilities to match other advanced European forces.

Arrigo expressed his intent to leverage his business expertise to encourage Portugal to increase its defense expenditure to NATO standards, aiming for a target of 5% of GDP by 2035 from the current 2%. His remarks reflect the ongoing selection process and the critical need for Portugal to enhance its defense strategy.

On the matter of international relations, particularly with China, Arrigo clarified that while the previous U.S. administration did not force Portugal to choose between Washington and Beijing, the aim remains to ensure cybersecurity and scrutinize investments. Noting Portugal's enduring economic ties with China, Arrigo underscored the importance of the U.S.-Portugal alliance, suggesting potential growth if Lisbon follows Italy's example in distancing from China's Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global
2
Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

 India
3
Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026