Trump Urges Mexico to Intensify Crackdown on Drug Cartels
President Donald Trump has urged Mexico to strengthen its campaign against drug cartels following heightened violence in the country. His remarks were made in a social media post a day after a prominent drug lord was killed in a military operation.
In the wake of escalating violence in Mexico, President Donald Trump has vocalized the need for increased action against drug cartels by the Mexican government.
Trump took to social media, requesting that Mexico ramp up efforts to combat cartels and drug-related issues.
The statement came shortly after a notorious Mexican drug lord was eliminated in a military raid.
