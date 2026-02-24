SADC Leading Global HIV Fight, But Gains Remain Fragile – UNFPA

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) region continues to lead the world in HIV response, recording sustained declines in new infections and AIDS-related deaths, but the progress remains fragile, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has warned.

Addressing the SADC Health Ministers Meeting in Sandton, UNFPA Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Lydia Zigomo, said 2026 marks a defining moment for the region’s public health agenda.

“We are at a decisive moment where gains will either be accelerated, sustained or reversed,” Zigomo said.

HIV Response a Global Benchmark

Zigomo said the SADC region has emerged as a global leader in HIV prevention and treatment scale-up, combining expanded antiretroviral therapy access with strengthened prevention strategies.

“The region continues to lead globally in HIV response, with sustained reductions in new infections and AIDS-related deaths driven by a combination of prevention and treatment scale-up,” she said.

However, she cautioned that the region cannot afford complacency, particularly given that adolescent girls and young women continue to bear the heaviest burden of HIV infections.

2030 Targets and “Three Zeros” Strategy

In 2025, SADC began aggressively operationalising a new global strategy aligned to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

UNFPA’s regional focus centres on achieving three transformative results:

Zero preventable maternal deaths

Zero unmet need for family planning

Zero gender-based violence and harmful practices

Zigomo said reproductive rights remain central to sustainable development and that hard-won gains must now be consolidated through accelerated implementation.

SRHR Strategy Delivering Results

In 2018, SADC adopted the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Strategy under the leadership of South Africa, Eswatini and Namibia.

Seven years later, a mid-term review indicates measurable progress:

Over 163 laws, policies and strategies strengthened across maternal health, HIV, family planning, adolescent SRHR, comprehensive sexuality education and gender equality

Significant maternal mortality reductions in Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zimbabwe — in some cases by up to 50%

“The region has moved from policy to decisive action,” Zigomo said.

Triple Burden of Disease Persists

Despite progress, SADC continues to face a complex public health landscape marked by:

High HIV prevalence

Tuberculosis (TB) — with eight member states among the highest TB-burden countries globally

Malaria risk affecting approximately 75% of the population

Rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

Climate-related health threats, including cholera outbreaks

The region accounts for at least one-third of all people living with HIV worldwide, underscoring the scale of the challenge.

Ministers Meet to Strengthen Regional Cooperation

South Africa is hosting the joint meeting of SADC Ministers of Health and Ministers responsible for HIV and AIDS to review progress on regional health commitments and enhance collaboration.

South African Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is chairing the meeting and is expected to deliver closing remarks.

The gathering aims to align strategies across member states, strengthen surveillance and prevention systems, and ensure sustained funding and political commitment.

“No Room for Reversal”

Zigomo warned that global funding uncertainties, rising inequalities and emerging health threats could undermine progress if vigilance lapses.

“We cannot afford a reversal of gains, especially for our adolescent girls and young women,” she said.

As the region pushes toward 2030 targets, SADC’s leadership in HIV response remains globally significant — but the coming years will determine whether its momentum translates into long-term, irreversible health transformation.