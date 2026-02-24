Left Menu

Justice Upheld: Bombay High Court Clears Octogenarian in Flag Insult Allegation

The Bombay High Court dismissed charges against an 85-year-old man accused of dishonoring the national flag, determining his mere presence at the event did not constitute a crime. The court emphasized intent as crucial to such charges and found no evidence of intentional disrespect by the senior citizen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has quashed charges against an 85-year-old accused of dishonoring the national flag by merely being present at a mishandled flag ceremony.

Justice Ashwin Bhobe highlighted that no evidence suggested an intent by the octogenarian to disrespect the tricolour during the Republic Day celebration in January 2017.

The court stressed that mere presence does not fulfill the mens rea requirement under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, thus clearing the accused of any wrongdoing.

