Justice Upheld: Bombay High Court Clears Octogenarian in Flag Insult Allegation

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has quashed charges against an 85-year-old accused of dishonoring the national flag by merely being present at a mishandled flag ceremony.

Justice Ashwin Bhobe highlighted that no evidence suggested an intent by the octogenarian to disrespect the tricolour during the Republic Day celebration in January 2017.

The court stressed that mere presence does not fulfill the mens rea requirement under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, thus clearing the accused of any wrongdoing.

