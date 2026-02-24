Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Gujarat High Court Overturns 47-Year-Old Custodial Torture Conviction

The Gujarat High Court overturned former DGP S S Khandwawala's 2003 conviction of a 1976 custodial torture case, citing erroneous judgments by the sessions court. The prosecution failed to prove the torture allegations, leading the bench to dismiss the state's plea for sentence enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:17 IST
Justice Prevails: Gujarat High Court Overturns 47-Year-Old Custodial Torture Conviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial turn, the Gujarat High Court has overturned the conviction of S S Khandwawala, a former director general of police, convicted for a 1976 custodial torture case. The court labeled the earlier sessions court judgment as both 'erroneous and lacking in merits'.

Justice Gita Gopi pointed to prosecutorial failures, including the inability to substantiate claims of police torture and crucial gaps in evidence, such as verifying the date of custody and injuries attributed to police actions. Consequently, Khandwawala's five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence, issued in 2003 by a Junagadh session court, stands nullified.

The sessions court had previously convicted Khandwawala in a case dating back to 1976, involving alleged custodial torture of Merag Haja. Prosecution's claims that Haja was beaten, leading to severe injuries, were inadequately supported, prompting the high court's ruling to side with the accused.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

 India
2
Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

 Russia
3
Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

 India
4
South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026