Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

In a significant development heralded as progress toward a 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat,' Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, applauded the recent surrender of senior Maoist leaders, including Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji. Acknowledging Telangana Police's role, he noted this as a testament to the dismantling of the CPI (Maoist).

Key Maoist figures such as Malla Raji Reddy, Bade Chokka Rao, and Nune Narasimha Reddy, laid down arms, marking a shift away from decades of violence. Kumar urged remaining underground Maoists to surrender, promising strict action otherwise, while highlighting the futility of violence that has yielded only suffering and losses.

Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development and welfare initiatives as catalysts for change, contrasting them with the history of Maoism. He particularly lauded Telangana's police force for 'Operation Kagar' aiming to dismantle the Maoist presence by 2026. Special commendations were given to Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and State SIB IG Sumathi.