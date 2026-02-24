MeitY Launches Blockchain India Challenge for Startups

In a major push to harness blockchain for transparent and secure governance, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has launched the Blockchain India Challenge, inviting startups to develop deployable, permissioned blockchain solutions for government use.

The national initiative was launched by Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY, at MeitY headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of senior officials including Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY; Shri Sudeep Srivastava, Joint Secretary; Smt. Sunita Verma and Shri Manoj Kumar Jain, Group Coordinators; and Smt. P. R. Lakshmi Eswari, Scientist G & Centre Head, C-DAC Hyderabad. Representatives from government departments and the startup ecosystem also attended.

The challenge is being implemented by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) with support from MeitY.

Blockchain for Transparent Governance

The Blockchain India Challenge aims to encourage visionary Indian startups to pitch and pilot cutting-edge blockchain-based digital governance solutions.

Unlike public cryptocurrencies, the initiative prioritises permissioned blockchain frameworks designed specifically for government use cases, focusing on:

Regulatory control

Enhanced security

Tamper-proof record-keeping

Auditability

Establishing a “single source of truth”

Addressing the gathering, Secretary MeitY Shri S. Krishnan highlighted blockchain’s ability to improve verifiability and bring transparency and efficiency to government services.

He noted that startups are not limited to predefined categories and may propose innovative use cases relevant to government departments.

He also directed teams from MeitY and C-DAC to ensure wider outreach across the startup community and focus on developing field-ready, scalable solutions that can be deployed nationally.

Ten Focus Sectors — and Beyond

The challenge identifies ten key governance domains where blockchain can address systemic inefficiencies and integrity gaps:

E-procurement

Supply chain management

Public Distribution System (PDS)

Education

Healthcare

Agriculture

Power sector

Internet of Things (IoT) integration

Land records

Environment and sustainability

While these domains provide initial direction, startups are encouraged to propose solutions beyond the listed sectors in collaboration with government departments.

Stage-Wise Funding and DPIIT Recognition

Under the programme, startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will have the opportunity to convert their ideas into real-world government deployments.

Selected startups will receive stage-wise funding support to develop ten impactful blockchain-based use cases across ten categories.

The funding model is designed to:

Support proof-of-concept development

Enable pilot implementation with government departments

Refine solutions for scalability

Facilitate nationwide deployment

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between innovation and adoption by embedding startups directly within governance workflows.

Toward Scalable, Deployable Solutions

Officials emphasised that the goal is not merely experimentation but the creation of deployable, scalable digital public infrastructure components.

By leveraging blockchain’s immutable ledger architecture, the government aims to:

Reduce fraud and leakages

Enhance accountability in public schemes

Improve traceability in supply chains

Strengthen trust in digital records

Streamline citizen service delivery

The challenge aligns with India’s broader Digital India vision and ongoing efforts to modernise digital governance platforms.

Call for Participation

Eligible startups are invited to participate by registering and submitting proposals through the official challenge portal:https://challenge.cdac.in

The portal provides detailed information on:

Eligibility criteria

Registration process

Identified use cases

Guidelines and timelines

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) framework

Startups are encouraged to sign up early to receive updates and participate in upcoming engagement sessions.

With the Blockchain India Challenge, MeitY is positioning blockchain technology as a cornerstone of next-generation digital governance — combining innovation, security and scalability to strengthen public service delivery across India.