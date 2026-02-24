President Murmu Launches ‘Saving Lives’ Health Campaign

President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated the nationwide campaign ‘Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat’ at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, calling for a united national effort to ensure affordable, world-class healthcare reaches every citizen.

The campaign, organised by PD Hinduja Hospital, seeks to strengthen emergency response systems, expand healthcare awareness and mobilise stakeholders across sectors to support the Government’s vision of a healthier India.

Healthcare Gains Over the Past Decade

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu highlighted significant strides made in expanding healthcare access across the country.

She noted that:

Over 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational nationwide, delivering primary healthcare services.

Under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) , approximately 12 crore families receive health coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year for hospitalisation.

National programmes such as Mission Indradhanush , the TB-Free India Campaign , and the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission are strengthening disease prevention and control.

The number of MBBS and postgraduate medical seats has been expanded to increase the availability of doctors and paramedical professionals.

New AIIMS institutions and medical colleges have been established to improve access to quality care.

“These efforts are yielding positive results,” the President said, adding that sustained collaboration among government, healthcare institutions and civil society remains essential.

Golden Hour Care and Emergency Access

Emphasising the importance of emergency medical intervention, President Murmu described saving a life as “the greatest act of charity.”

She underlined the critical importance of the “golden hour” — the first hour after a serious injury or medical emergency — during which timely medical treatment can significantly improve survival outcomes.

To strengthen access to emergency care, she referred to the Prime Minister’s Relief Scheme, which provides cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh for accident victims. She also highlighted the need for well-equipped ambulances, trauma centres and greater public awareness to ensure swift response in emergencies.

Healthcare as Nation-Building

Calling healthcare a cornerstone of nation-building, the President stressed that healthy citizens form the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation.

“The health of the citizens is a collective responsibility,” she said, urging all stakeholders to work together to ensure that even the poorest receive timely and proper medical care.

She emphasised that “Affordable World Class Healthcare Services to All” must become a shared national mission.

AI and Digital Innovation in Healthcare

The President also highlighted the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in transforming healthcare delivery.

She noted that the Government is building an ecosystem that encourages innovation and large-scale adoption of emerging technologies. The IndiaAI Mission is supporting AI-enabled healthcare solutions aimed at improving diagnostics, treatment precision and service efficiency.

“The role of AI in healthcare will only increase in the future, and we must be prepared for it,” she said.

Boosting Domestic Manufacturing

While describing India as a global leader in pharmaceutical production, President Murmu acknowledged continued dependence on imports for several medical devices and critical medicines.

She observed that such imports create a financial burden for ordinary citizens and stressed the importance of strengthening domestic manufacturing under initiatives such as Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

Encouraging the medical fraternity and business community to contribute to nation-building, she called for greater investment in research, innovation and healthcare start-ups.

Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Linking healthcare reform to India’s long-term development vision, the President said that achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 requires a healthy population with timely access to quality medical services.

She expressed confidence that collective efforts by government, healthcare institutions, innovators and industry will not only improve domestic healthcare outcomes but also strengthen India’s position as a global healthcare destination.

The ‘Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat’ campaign is expected to focus on expanding emergency care awareness, strengthening preventive healthcare and promoting collaborative solutions to ensure no citizen is left behind.