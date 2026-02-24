NIFTEM-K to Host ANVESH 2026 on Sustainable Foods

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), will host the International Conference on Advanced Next Generation Vision for Emerging and Sustainable Healthy Foods (ANVESH–2026) from 26–28 February 2026.

The three-day global conference aims to position India at the forefront of innovation in sustainable food systems, food technology and value-added processing.

Addressing a pre-event press conference, Dr. Avinash Joshi, Secretary, MoFPI, along with Joint Secretaries D. Pravin and Preet Pal Singh, and NIFTEM-K Director Harinder Singh Oberoi, outlined the vision and scope of the event.

Global Platform for Future-Ready Food Systems

Dr. Joshi said ANVESH–2026 will bring together experts, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers from over 25 countries, creating a high-level international dialogue on emerging trends in food science and technology.

More than 1,000 delegates are expected to participate, including representatives from globally reputed institutions such as:

CGIAR

McGill University

Wageningen University & Research

Volcani Institute

The University of Queensland

Special addresses are proposed by Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan, NITI Aayog Member Dr. Ramesh Chand, and senior officials from MoFPI and other ministries.

Processing Target: From 13% to 25%

Highlighting the government’s long-term vision, Dr. Joshi noted that only 12–13 percent of India’s agricultural produce is currently processed. The government has set a target to increase this to 25 percent over the next five years.

He said the strengthening of the food processing sector is central to the Prime Minister’s goal of doubling farmers’ income, as value addition enhances farm-gate realisation and reduces wastage.

Over the past four to five years, approximately ₹15,000 crore has been invested in the food processing sector, which has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7 percent over the last decade.

Processed food exports, he added, have doubled in the past ten years, reflecting India’s growing competitiveness in global agri-food markets.

Tackling ₹1.10 Lakh Crore Post-Harvest Losses

NIFTEM-K Director Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi highlighted the urgent need to reduce post-harvest losses, which are estimated at nearly ₹1.10 lakh crore annually.

He stressed that modern food processing technologies, scientific storage, and advanced packaging solutions can significantly minimise wastage while improving food safety and shelf life.

Dr. Oberoi underscored the emerging global focus on “Food as Medicine,” pointing to growing demand for nutraceuticals, functional foods and health-oriented formulations.

Focus on Innovation and Sustainability

ANVESH–2026 will explore cutting-edge themes including:

Digital compliance and food traceability

Food safety standards

Alternative proteins

Nutraceuticals and functional foods

Waste management and circular economy models

Agri-food entrepreneurship and startups

The conference aims to integrate sustainability with technological innovation, promoting resilient and climate-conscious food systems.

Exhibition and Startup Showcase

The event will feature:

Plenary sessions and keynote lectures

High-level panel discussions and roundtables

An innovation exhibition

A live cookery demonstration

More than 50 exhibitors, including startups, MSMEs and beneficiaries of the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, will showcase innovations across the food processing value chain.

Driving Value Addition and Rural Prosperity

Officials said the conference will strengthen dialogue between academia, industry and policymakers to accelerate value addition, boost exports and build globally competitive food enterprises.

By promoting advanced packaging, sustainable production and digital traceability systems, ANVESH–2026 is expected to contribute significantly to India’s ambition of building a resilient, healthy and globally competitive food processing ecosystem.