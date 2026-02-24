Jayant Chaudhary Reviews AI, Green Skilling Push at CSTARI, Kolkata

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, today reviewed sweeping curriculum reforms and infrastructure expansion plans at the Central Staff Training and Research Institute (CSTARI), Kolkata — positioning the institute at the forefront of India’s future-ready skilling ecosystem.

During his visit, the Minister undertook a comprehensive assessment of CSTARI’s academic modernisation efforts under key national schemes, including the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), Apprenticeship Training Scheme (ATS) and Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS).

AI, 5G and Green Hydrogen in Core Curriculum

CSTARI has introduced foundational modules on Artificial Intelligence for all trainees and developed new-age courses aligned with emerging industry demands.

These include:

Data Annotation Assistant

Artificial Intelligence Programming Assistant

Cyber Security Assistant

Semiconductor Technician

5G Network Technician

Green Hydrogen Production

Nuclear Power Plant Technology

Several programmes have been aligned with National Credit Framework (NCrF) levels and approved by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), ensuring quality assurance and portability within India’s qualification architecture.

“Future-Ready Institutions Are Essential”

Addressing faculty members and trainees, Shri Jayant Chaudhary said CSTARI plays a pivotal role in strengthening institutional capacity across India’s skill ecosystem.

“As India advances towards new frontiers in technology, clean energy and advanced manufacturing, our institutions must remain agile, innovative and globally benchmarked,” he said.

He emphasised that integrating emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and green energy sectors into mainstream skilling programmes reflects the government’s commitment to building globally competitive institutions.

Industry-Aligned Curriculum Reform

Officials briefed the Minister on CSTARI’s consultative model for curriculum revision, which includes engagement with:

Industry experts

State skill directorates

Sector Skill Councils

Training institutions

This structured approach ensures responsiveness to evolving labour market requirements and technological shifts.

Shri Chaudhary stressed the need for periodic reviews of CTS and CITS courses to ensure alignment with industry realities and the future of work.

He also called for stronger institutional collaboration between CSTARI and the National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI) to enhance course and content development.

Global Employability Focus

Highlighting the need for international competitiveness, the Minister advocated integrating globally relevant language skills — such as Japanese and German — within an NSQF-compliant framework to boost overseas employment opportunities for skilled youth.

“Our objective is clear — to make India’s skilling ecosystem adaptive, globally competitive and forward-looking,” he said.

Surpassing Annual Training Targets

Reviewing performance metrics, the Minister noted that CSTARI has exceeded its annual training target for the current financial year, training 1,211 participants against a target of 1,200.

The institute’s training portfolio includes:

Foundation courses for Engineering Services Examination officers

Induction and in-service programmes for DGT officers

Trainer competency enhancement initiatives

Pedagogy training

Employability skills training

Capacity building for master trainers under national initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Infrastructure Expansion to Support Growth

As part of CSTARI’s long-term development roadmap, Shri Chaudhary laid the foundation stone for a 200-seat auditorium to strengthen academic and training capacity.

He was also briefed on plans for:

A new academic block

A 50-room executive hostel

These expansions aim to support growing enrolment and diversified training programmes.

The Minister also participated in a tree plantation drive on campus, reinforcing the importance of sustainability in institutional development.

Accelerating India’s Skill Capital Vision

The visit concluded with detailed discussions on curriculum modularisation, deepening industry partnerships and enhancing institutional excellence in alignment with national skilling priorities.

With advanced technology courses, green energy integration and global employability focus, CSTARI’s reforms reflect India’s broader ambition to emerge as a global skill capital in the coming decades.