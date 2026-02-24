Left Menu

Judicial Officers Recalled for Urgent Electoral Roll Review in Bengal

The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has canceled all leaves for civil judges in West Bengal to oversee compliance with Supreme Court directives for reviewing electoral rolls. Judges from neighboring regions may be requisitioned to handle 80 lakh commitments in the state’s SIR of electoral rolls.

The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has taken decisive action to ensure compliance with Supreme Court directives, demanding the presence of all civil judges in West Bengal courts. Leaves have been canceled to expedite the SIR of electoral rolls.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice Sujoy Paul instructed that judicial officers currently on leave must return to their duties by February 25, with allowances for medical emergencies. This measure follows a Supreme Court order permitting the transfer and deployment of judges from neighboring states to handle the ongoing electoral roll scrutiny.

The Supreme Court acknowledged Chief Justice Paul's concerns about the heavy burden on local judiciary, involving over 80 lakh claims. Thus, the top court has authorized the deployment of additional judges to manage the claims within a limited timeframe, recognizing the urgency brought on by West Bengal's electoral schedule.

